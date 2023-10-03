Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,347.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,347 ($16.28) and last traded at GBX 1,377 ($16.64), with a volume of 51445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,386 ($16.75).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.80) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,425.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,514.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,092.05%.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

