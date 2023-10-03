PPL (NYSE:PPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $22.55 on Monday. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

