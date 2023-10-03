Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE:PFG opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

