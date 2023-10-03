ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 1.5 %
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
