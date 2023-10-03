ProShares Ultra Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the typical volume of 1,505 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

