PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $37.98. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,458 shares trading hands.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.