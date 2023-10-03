Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

