Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 7,700 ($93.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.45) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($76.76) to GBX 6,250 ($75.55) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($92.35) to GBX 7,340 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,065.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

