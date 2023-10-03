Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

