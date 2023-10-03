Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renew in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on the stock.

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 729.51 ($8.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 774 ($9.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,336.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

