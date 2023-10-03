Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renew in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on the stock.
Renew Trading Down 0.7 %
Renew Company Profile
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
