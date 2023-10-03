Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.12

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.12 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($2.88). Restore shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 170,839 shares.

Restore Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is -3,888.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restore

Restore Company Profile

In other Restore news, insider Sharon Baylay bought 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £50,000.40 ($60,438.05). In other news, insider Jamie Hopkins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,646.32). Also, insider Sharon Baylay purchased 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.40 ($60,438.05). Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.