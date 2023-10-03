Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.12

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.12 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($2.88). Restore shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 170,839 shares.
Restore Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Restore Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is -3,888.89%.
Restore Company Profile
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
