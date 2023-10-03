Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.