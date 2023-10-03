Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $67,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

