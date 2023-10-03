Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

