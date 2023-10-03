Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,875 shares of company stock worth $31,909,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.