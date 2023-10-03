Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $9.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

