Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $217.59 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

