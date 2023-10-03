Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $15.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

ENTA stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

