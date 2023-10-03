RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Lowered to $18.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

RXO Stock Down 1.1 %

RXO opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

