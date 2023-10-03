Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,648,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,957,000 after purchasing an additional 106,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 689,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

