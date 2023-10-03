Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 58.com restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $388.94.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $399.77 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $180.17 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

