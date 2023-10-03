Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $57.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

