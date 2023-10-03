Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.68

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.68 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($0.98). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 81.30 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,936,475 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8,130.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

