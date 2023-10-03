SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CL King boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

