SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 207.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 6,890.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,823 shares of company stock valued at $28,324,390 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.