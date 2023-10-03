SG Americas Securities LLC Has $172,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $22,857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

