SG Americas Securities LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

