SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $325,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.