SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

