SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,462. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

