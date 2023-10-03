Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

