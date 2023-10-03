Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

MACF stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.20. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,085.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 65,011 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £71,512.10 ($86,440.35). 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

