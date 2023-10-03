Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Declines By 5.3%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

