Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Drops By 5.0%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 380,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 280,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Down 2.8 %

GOCO stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

About GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.89. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.