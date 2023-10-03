Signify Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signify Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

