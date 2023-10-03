SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

