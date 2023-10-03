Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

