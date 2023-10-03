Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

