Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SWX opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $74.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

