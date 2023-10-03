SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 34,267 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 16,402 put options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,048,000 after acquiring an additional 931,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

