Sphere Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 343% compared to the typical volume of 1,302 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 11.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPHR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.