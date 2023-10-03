Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -443.03, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $147.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,058 shares of company stock worth $3,933,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

