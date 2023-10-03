Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $176.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.04.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 78.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
