SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.51) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($3.82).
In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($180,406.14). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($180,406.14). Also, insider Mike Clasper purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £138,635 ($167,575.24). Insiders have acquired 134,580 shares of company stock worth $28,807,468 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
