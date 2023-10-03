Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

