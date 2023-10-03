Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $71.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

