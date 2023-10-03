SThree (LON:STEM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

SThree Trading Down 0.6 %

LON STEM opened at GBX 360.90 ($4.36) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.13. The company has a market cap of £485.48 million, a P/E ratio of 975.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 492 ($5.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SThree Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,324.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

SThree Company Profile

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne bought 35,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £133,785 ($161,712.80). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,944. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

