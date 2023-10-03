Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $91.18 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

