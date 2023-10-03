Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of eXp World Put Options (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the average volume of 1,280 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,557,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,889 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,728 over the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in eXp World by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $1,917,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.06 and a beta of 2.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 400.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

