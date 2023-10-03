Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,558 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the typical volume of 4,501 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

